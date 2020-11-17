63.8 F
Fort Worth City Council Work Session, Meeting preview for Nov. 17
Fort Worth City Council Work Session, Meeting preview for Nov. 17

By FWBP Staff
council chamber

FWBP Staff

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 290 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

  • Informal reports will cover food truck operations during the COVID-19 disaster declaration; the monthly development activity report; final comments on a Tarrant Regional Water District general ordinance and commercial facilities ordinance; and a sales tax update.
  • Briefings will cover responses to speeding, street racing and vehicle noise; solid waste fees; the Neighborhood Improvement Strategy and selection of the 2021 target area neighborhood; status report on the community oversight model recommendation; and strategies to address hunger in Fort Worth.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

  • Council will vote on new members to boards and commissions.
  • Members will adopt the 2021 federal and state legislative programs.
  • The Council will vote on the Availability and Disparity Study and adoption of a new business equity ordinance.

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda,call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

The meeting can be watched live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

