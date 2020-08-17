Fort Worth City Council meeting, work session on Aug. 18

Here’s a preview of items being discussed at City Council meetings on Aug. 18.

City Council Work Session, 8:30 a.m., Room 290 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Councilmembers will hear several reports related to COVID-19 response and recovery.

An informal report will discuss the Neighborhood Services Department’s plan to administer assistance to nonprofit entities for direct social services in response to COVID-19 needs.

City Council meeting, 10 a.m., City Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

Council will vote on nominating the TTI Inc. distribution center, 3737 Meacham Blvd., as an Enterprise Zone Project. The Texas Enterprise Zone Program is an economic development tool for local communities to partner with the state to promote job creation and capital investment in economically-distressed areas.

Council will vote on a resolution expanding Public Improvement District No. 18 (Tourism PID) to include additional hotels.

Council will conduct public hearings on the proposed budgets and service plans for a number of public improvement districts throughout the city.

Five zoning hearings are on the agenda.

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 10 a.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020.