Fort Worth City Council, Oct. 20 Work Session and meeting preview

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will discuss an economic development marketing plan; proposed changes to permit regulations for door and window replacements; COVID-19 operations at the Fort Worth Public Library; a Trinity Metro funding request for a TEXRail bus rapid transit project along East Lancaster Avenue; and proposed comments on the Tarrant Regional Water District general ordinance and commercial facilities ordinance.

Briefings will cover the North Texas LEAD program, the third-quarter violent crime update, the stormwater bond program and the MyH2O implementation and water meter installations.

Councilmembers will also hear briefings on COVID-19 recovery and CARES Act funding.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

Council will vote on a proposal for the honorary designation of a portion of East Allen Avenue/East Maddox Avenue from I-35W to U.S. 287 for Atatiana Jefferson.

Proclamations will be presented for Arts and Humanities Month and Tarrant Area Food Bank Feeds Fort Worth’s Hungry. Certificates will be presented for Beck School of Construction graduates.

Five zoning cases are on the agenda.

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda,call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020. – from the Fort Worth City Council Website