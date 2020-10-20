60 F
Fort Worth
Monday, October 19, 2020
Government Fort Worth City Council, Oct. 20 Work Session and meeting preview
Government

Fort Worth City Council, Oct. 20 Work Session and meeting preview

By FWBP Staff

Courtesy of Fort Worth City Hall Facebook page

Other News

Business

Stock Show fallout: Businesses feel impact of cancellation

Neetish Basnet -
NEETISH BASNET nbasnet@bizpress.net All that is left are memories – for this year at least.
Read more
News

COVID Shock: Stock Show and Rodeo taking 2021 off amid pandemic

Robert Francis -
ROBERT FRANCIS rfrancis@bizpress.net The 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has been canceled.
Read more
Banking

Commentary: Five Trends that could define our post-coronavirus lives

FWBP Staff -
Richard Holt and Joan D’Amico As the Metroplex continues to grapple with the impact of COVID-19,...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth council member Moon arrested for DWI in Burleson

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth City Council Member for District 4  Cary Moon was arrested by Burleson Police on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2:44 a.m....
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

  • Informal reports will discuss an economic development marketing plan; proposed changes to permit regulations for door and window replacements; COVID-19 operations at the Fort Worth Public Library; a Trinity Metro funding request for a TEXRail bus rapid transit project along East Lancaster Avenue; and proposed comments on the Tarrant Regional Water District general ordinance and commercial facilities ordinance.
  • Briefings will cover the North Texas LEAD program, the third-quarter violent crime update, the stormwater bond program and the MyH2O implementation and water meter installations.
  • Councilmembers will also hear briefings on COVID-19 recovery and CARES Act funding. 

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

  • Council will vote on a proposal for the honorary designation of a portion of East Allen Avenue/East Maddox Avenue from I-35W to U.S. 287 for Atatiana Jefferson.
  • Proclamations will be presented for Arts and Humanities Month and Tarrant Area Food Bank Feeds Fort Worth’s Hungry. Certificates will be presented for Beck School of Construction graduates.
  • Five zoning cases are on the agenda. 

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda,call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020. – from the Fort Worth City Council Website

Previous articleGov. Greg Abbott spends millions to help down-ballot Republicans in Texas
Next articleA progressive party: Eat. Drink. Cowtown

Latest News

Government

Fort Worth council member Moon arrested for DWI in Burleson

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth City Council Member for District 4  Cary Moon was arrested by Burleson Police on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2:44 a.m....
Read more
Government

Gov. Greg Abbott spends millions to help down-ballot Republicans in Texas

Texas Tribune -
Patrick Svitek The Texas Tribune Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign is ratcheting up its down-ballot efforts in the final weeks before...
Read more
Government

Impatient Democrats want Biden to do more in Texas

AP News -
By PAUL J. WEBER Associated PressAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The whispers about Texas are picking up again.Polls are unusually tight. Political money...
Read more
Government

Black officers break from unions over Trump endorsements

AP News -
By CLAUDIA LAUER Associated PressPHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police unions nationwide have largely supported President Donald Trump's reelection, amid mass demonstrations over police...
Read more
Government

Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens

AP News -
By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up President Donald Trump's policy,...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101