Monday, August 3, 2020
Fort Worth City Council Preview for Aug. 4

By FWBP Staff

Fort Worth City Hall 

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 290 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

  • City Manager David Cooke will present the recommended 2021 Capital Budget.
  • Council will hear a presentation on the Interim Report of Expert Panel on Police Reform.
  • Assistant City Manager Jay Chapa will outline the meet and confer negotiation process for the Fort Worth Police Department.
  • Mayor Betsy Price has announced the goal of reaching gender parity and greater diversity for boards and commissions, in partnership with the Appointments Project.
  • Fire Chief Jim Davis will present an informal report on public safety efforts related to Fourth of July fireworks.
  • Assistant City Attorney Chris Mosley and Police Chief Ed Kraus will provide an informal report on game room operations in Fort Worth.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

  • Council will vote on extending the mayor’s resolution requiring face coverings.
  • A redistricting task force will be appointed to prepare for changes to the structure of the City Council based on 2020 Census results.
  • Conduct a public hearing and vote on Housing and Urban Development grant funding totaling $12.7 million for the Neighborhood Services Department.
  • Sixteen zoning hearings are on the agenda.

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during these public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020.

