Fort Worth City Council Preview for Sept. 22
Fort Worth City Council Preview for Sept. 22

By FWBP Staff

City Council Work Session, 8:30 a.m., Room 290 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

  • Informal reports will discuss 2019 results for economic development incentive agreements; a bid to lease 188 golf carts for municipal golf courses; an update on the permitting process and an upcoming public meeting related to Mary’s Creek Water Reclamation Facility; and a Municipal Court update on panhandling cases.
  • Briefings will cover 2020 Reading Instruction Program results and a preview of planned improvements to the city website.
  • Councilmembers will also hear briefings on COVID-19 recovery and CARES Act funding.

City Council meeting, 10 a.m., City Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

  • Council will vote on the recommended fiscal year 2021 city budget and tax rate.
  • Councilmembers will vote on a resolution appointing eight members to the board of the Fort Worth Transportation Authority.
  • Members will vote on a contract with the Arts Council of Fort Worth and Tarrant County Inc. for $1,786,370 for management of the Fort Worth Public Art Program and adopt the Public Art Annual Work Plan for fiscal year 2021.
  • The Council will vote on an economic development program agreement with Wesco Aircraft Hardware Corp. for the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Fort Worth.
  • Proclamations will be presented for Indigenous Peoples’ Week, Near Southside Arts and National Preparedness Month.
  • One zoning case is on the agenda.

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 10 a.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020.

