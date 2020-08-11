94.1 F
Fort Worth City Council to discuss possible expansion of Tourism District

By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Here are some key issues under discussion and actions to be taken at the Tuesday, Aug. 11 Fort Worth City Council Work Session and Meeting

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 290 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

  • City Manager David Cooke will present the recommended Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Budget.
  • An informal report will discuss the proposed expansion of Public Improvement District No. 8-Tourism, adding five additional hotels to the boundaries of the district.
  • To see the Work Session Agenda:
  • https://bit.ly/31EuPjx

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

  • Council will vote on a resolution allowing nonprofit organizations to collect used bicycles, tricycles and bicycle parts from the city’s drop-off stations to give to residents free of charge.
  • For more information:
  • https://bit.ly/2XO71bS
  • Council will vote on approving a contract with Fort Worth Housing Solutions; Presbyterian Night Shelter of Tarrant County and dlb Consultants to provide permanent supportive housing for people affected by COVID-19.
  • For more information:
  • https://bit.ly/3fHbMtT
  • Two zoning hearings are on the agenda.
  • To see the full agenda:
  • http://fortworthtexas.gov/files/3d61f29a-accc-48c9-9ea5-d7e7b959010c.pdf

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during these public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020.

