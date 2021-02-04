Fort Worth cooperating with partners on regional vaccine hub at TMS

A massive drive-thru vaccination clinic at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) is a groundbreaking concept that could be replicated to develop similar regional mega-sites across the state and the nation.

At the speedway in far north Fort Worth, Denton County Public Health, the Medical Reserve Corps and area fire departments will vaccinate an estimated 30,000 residents who have appointments through the Denton County Vaccine Interest Portal.

About 600 people are working at the site in support of Denton County, including local, county, regional, state and federal partners. As many as 130 City of Fort Worth personnel are supporting the operation, including Fort Worth Fire, the Office of Emergency Management, Fort Worth Police, Code Compliance, Information Technology Services, Fort Worth Fusion Center and MedStar.

“The COVID-19 vaccination hub led in partnership with Denton County and Fort Worth at Texas Motor Speedway is a shining testament of what can be accomplished for our communities when DFW leaders combine their efforts, ideas and manpower,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. “This week has taught us quite a bit about this massive regional approach to vaccine sites, and I look forward to implementing those lessons over the next several months, because we’re just getting started.”

The TMS site is prepared to deliver about 10,000 doses per day. The clinic opened on Tuesday, when 9,200 vaccinations were administered. The clinic was open on Thursday of this week and will reopen on Friday.

About the TMS clinic

Three clinics with 16 drive-thru lanes can vaccinate up to 1,000 people per hour. Residents remain in their vehicles for their safety and convenience as they pass through a series of tents to receive COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. No walk-ins are allowed. Message boards and directional signs guide registered patients through the speedway complex.

“This is the largest drive-thru clinic we know of in the state and, possibly, the U.S.,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “It is an ambitious undertaking but one the Denton County Commissioners Court feels good about with the help of more than 400 county staff, volunteers, fire and police personnel from our surrounding communities, CoServ and Texas Motor Speedway.”

Situated off Interstate 35W at Texas 114, Texas Motor Speedway, with its 131-acre parking footprint, was the logical choice for the massive clinic.

“Texas Motor Speedway is honored to be working again with Judge Eads and his staff to provide Denton County residents with a safe, efficient and convenient location for these vital COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. “The goal for the incredible scale of these clinics is to get as many North Texans vaccinated as quickly as possible which, in turn, will eventually allow everyone to safely open back up as soon as possible.”

People in tiers 1A and 1B can sign up for a waitlist to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on the Denton County Vaccine Interest Portal. It is not a requirement to be a resident of Denton County to register. To be considered for the TMS vaccination site, anyone in the greater Fort Worth area who has already registered through the Tarrant County Public Health’s appointment system must also sign up in the Denton County registration system. It is acceptable to be enrolled in both systems.

To access Texas Motor Speedway, plug “2401 Petty Place Fort Worth Texas” into a smartphone mapping app.