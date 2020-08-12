Fort Worth Council approves contract for COVID housing

The Fort Worth City Council approved a $9.3 million proposal to turn unused hotel space into permanent supportive housing for people impacted by COVID-19.

The plan was approved unanimously. It was amended to the $9.3 million for 100 units from the original amount for $18.6 million for 200 units. The funds come from the CARES Act.Some council members expressed concern about the continuing impact of COVID-19 on the economy and seemed to indicate they may allocate some funding toward those needs in the near future.

The plan that was approved calls for a contract with Fort Worth Housing Solutions; Presbyterian Night Shelter of Tarrant County and dlb Consultants to provide the permanent supportive housing for people affected by COVID-19.