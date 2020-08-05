Fort Worth Council hears preliminary report on police policies

The Fort Worth City Council heard a preliminary report from an independent panel of national experts that has been reviewing Fort Worth Police Department policies during its work session meeting on Aug. 4.

The independent panel review was initiated and appointed by City Manager David Cooke following the death of Atatiana Jefferson.

“Every organization can benefit from having an independent group of experts review policies and procedures to see where we can improve the work we do with, and for, our community,” Cooke said in a news release.

The panel was led by Alex del Carmen and Theron L. Bowman, both experts with strong local and national ties who also have extensive police reform experience. Bowman has been chief of police in Arlington and also served as deputy city manager for that city. Del Carmen heads up the School of Criminology, Criminal Justice and Strategic Studies at Tarleton State University in Fort Worth.

“But one issue that we noted is that while the police department has very good policies, has very good training facilities,” said Bowman. “What the officers do in practice don’t always comport with what the policy says. There is a disconnect sometimes in what happens on the street and what the policies require.”

Bowman said they have had conversations with the police department regarding those disconnects between policies and reality.

De-escalation is one area where the policies are good, but doesn’t always translate to police practice in the fiel.

“Police officers … when they interact and engage with members of the public [we expect] that they look to reduce the tension, that they look to deescalate the amount of force used,” said Bowman. “The deescalation policy while very good, needs to be uniformly applied on every call on every engagement, on every interaction with members of the public where it’s possible and appropriate to do so.”

The unnecessary use of force by officers not only creates additional risk for members of the public, but also for police officers, Boman said.

“And it also erodes the public’s confidence in the legitimacy of the department,” he said. “What research has shown that to the extent the public feels like in their interactions with the police, they are treated with dignity and respect, they tend to recognize the police as legitimate authority and they tend to follow or obey the law and respect the police officer’s authority.”

The panel will continue to engage in additional document review, interviews, data analysis and community meetings in the coming months.

View an executive summary and the panel’s complete preliminary report.