Fort Worth Council Preview

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 290 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will discuss recent and upcoming changes to Municipal Court processes in response to COVID-19; police staffing, including mid-level management positions; composition, appointment and subpoena powers of boards, commissions and advisory bodies; wildlife in parks, specifically egrets and nutria.

A briefing will cover the DFW COVID-19 Prevalence Study.

The council will hear a report on a proposal from the Tarrant Regional Water District that could impact development. For more information, click here.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

Council will conduct a number of public hearings on public improvement district budgets and operations for the upcoming fiscal year.

Council will conduct a zoning hearing on a proposed residential development in the 2700 block of Azalea Avenue in District 9.

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.