New commander named for Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth district

Col. Jonathan S. Stover will assume command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, during a 1 p.m. Change of Command ceremony June 9 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Stover takes over the district from Col. Kenneth N. Reed, who assumed command in July 2018. Reed’s next assignment will be the commander of the Trans-Atlantic Expeditionary District.

Stover grew up in the small coastal community of Scarborough, Maine. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in 1997 from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. His first assignment was with the First Cavalry Division in Fort Hood, Texas, where he served as a line platoon leader, assault and obstacle platoon leader, and company executive officer in the 91st Engineer Battalion, where he deployed to Bosnia/Herzegovina.

Stover completed a tour with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Sacramento, California, deploying third time to Iraq, and serving as a Project Manager, Resident Engineer, and Deputy District Commander. Following his assignment with USACE, Stover served as the Director of Engineering for a special mission unit under U.S. Special Operations Command. He then took command of the 92nd Engineer Battalion (Construction), 20th Engineer Brigade, based in Fort Stewart, Georgia. Following battalion command, he attended the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. His most recent assignment was as the Joint Operations Center Chief for U.S. Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany.

Stover is a graduate of the Engineer Officer Basic Course, Engineer Captain’s Career Course, the Combined Arms Services Staff School, the Command and General Staff College, SERE school, and the U.S. Army War College. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Vanderbilt University, a Master of Science degree in Construction Management from the University of Missouri-Rolla, a Master of Science degree in Structural Engineering from the University of Virginia, and a Master of Science degree in Strategic Studies from Carlisle. He is a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Maine. He is authorized to wear the Ranger Tab, Parachutist Badge, and Air Assault Badge.

Upon assuming command of the district, Stover will manage one of the Corps’ largest military construction programs, which encompasses all design and construction on Army and Air Force installations in Texas and parts of Louisiana and New Mexico. He will also supervise the operation and maintenance of the district’s 25 lakes, which furnish approximately 30 percent of the state’s water supply and provide outdoor recreation opportunities for millions of visitors annually.

The Change of Command is a time-honored military tradition which formally reaffirms the authority of command. It is a transfer of the total responsibility, authority and accountability from one individual to another. The transfer is symbolized by the passing of the organizational flag, an icon which embodies the history of the unit or organization.www.swf.usace.army.mil