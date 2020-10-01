Fort Worth gets mention in presidential debate – and Mayor responds

If you watched the debate Tuesday night you might have noticed – amid all the name-calling – that moderator Chris Wallace dropped the words “Fort Worth.” I had stopped listening by that point, but I thought I had misheard it. Nope, Wallace said it, during a question on crime, specifically homicides, in America, Wallace used Tulsa and Fort Worth as examples of places where crime is spiking.

The question from Wallace was this: “There has been a dramatic increase in homicides in America, this summer particularly, and you often blame that on Democratic mayors and Democratic governors, but in fact there have been equivalent spikes in Republican-led cities like Tulsa and Fort Worth. So, the question is, is this really a party issue?”

The question was asked of President Trump, but neither candidate mentioned Fort Worth or Tulsa in their responses.

No surprise that Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price took notice. Wednesday she Tweeted:

“While I acknowledge Fort Worth’s homicide percentage increase is eye-catching, when looking at the raw data (see attached charts) our numbers are lower than other major cities. The unfortunate reality is crime has increased across the nation, and Fort Worth is not immune. On September 15, I publicly requested an update on violent crime and measures taking place to reduce violence across our entire city.”

And, actually answering Wallace’s question, Price said: “Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, I do not see this as a partisan issue as one life lost is one too many.”

The charts Price posted indicated the homicides and homicide rate of 10 large Texas cities using data from several government agencies. The chart indicates Fort Worth’s homicide rate per 100,000 residents was 6.38 in 2018, 7.92 in 2019 and 7.59 as of Sept. 14, 2020. The numbers are much lower than Houston or San Antonio, according to the chart Tweeted by Price.