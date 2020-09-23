Fort Worth initiates audit, criminal investigation after terminating director of aviation department

Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke has initiated an audit and criminal investigation following the termination of the director of the city’s Aviation Department, Bill Welstead. The termination took place Sept. 9, following an internal investigation.



Cooke informed the City Council Sept. 22 that he has asked the City Auditor and the Fort Worth Police Department to further investigate additional allegations involving the former director. Cooke stated that the investigations could take several weeks and updates will be provided as findings are made.



“Ethical behavior and accountability are two of our core values here at the City of Fort Worth,” Cooke said. “We expect all city employees to practice these values, especially our department leaders.”

Roger Venables will serve as the interim director for the Aviation Department. Venables normally serves as an assistant director for the city’s Property Management Department.