70.2 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
- Advertisements -
Government Fort Worth initiates audit, criminal investigation after terminating director of aviation department
GovernmentNews

Fort Worth initiates audit, criminal investigation after terminating director of aviation department

By FWBP Staff

Fort Worth City flag (isolated with clipping path)

Other News

Government

Fort Worth City Council Preview for Sept. 22

FWBP Staff -
City Council Work Session, 8:30 a.m., Room 290 of City Hall, 200 Texas St. Informal reports will discuss 2019...
Read more
Opinion

Richard Connor: Wear a mask – the life you save might be someone else’s

Richard Connor -
I understand the importance Americans place on individual freedom – the freedom to make choices – in the freest nation on earth.
Read more
Culture

What to Know: Jobs coming to town and Preserve the Fort, Part deux

Robert Francis -
500 jobs? Filling a nearly empty building? Jobs that pay an average of $75,000? A new journalism venture coming to town?
Read more
Aviation

Airlines, unions running out of time to get more federal aid

AP News -
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines WriterA couple hundred flight attendants and pilots rallied this week on Capitol Hill and tweeted at lawmakers,...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke has initiated an audit and criminal investigation following the termination of the director of the city’s Aviation Department, Bill Welstead. The termination took place Sept. 9, following an internal investigation.

Cooke informed the City Council Sept. 22 that he has asked the City Auditor and the Fort Worth Police Department to further investigate additional allegations involving the former director. Cooke stated that the investigations could take several weeks and updates will be provided as findings are made.

“Ethical behavior and accountability are two of our core values here at the City of Fort Worth,” Cooke said. “We expect all city employees to practice these values, especially our department leaders.” 
Roger Venables will serve as the interim director for the Aviation Department. Venables normally serves as an assistant director for the city’s Property Management Department.

Previous articleReview: Millie Bobby Brown has fun with ‘Enola Holmes’
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Government

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

AP News -
By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill...
Read more
Business

Powell and Mnuchin voice optimism but back more economic aid

AP News -
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin...
Read more
Education

Fort Worth police partner with MHMR and The Morris Foundation on mental health

FWBP Staff -
The Fort Worth Police Department, with funding from The Morris Foundation and support by My Health My Resources (MHMR), will assure that...
Read more
Government

Supreme Court vacancy rattles Susan Collins’ Senate race

AP News -
By ALAN FRAM and DAVID SHARP Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — It's so on brand for Sen. Susan Collins...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth police make arrest in Walker cold case from 1974

FWBP Staff -
One of Fort Worth’s most mysterious murders from the last 50 years has apparently been solved. On Tuesday, Sept....
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101