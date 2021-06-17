Fort Worth Library to present programs June 21-25 for Business Equity Week

Every day at noon June 21-25 your Fort Worth Public Library hosts a 1-hour program promoting information and resources that support women- and minority-owned businesses. We’re pleased to partner with Texas Woman’s University Center for Women Entrepreneurs and the Fort Worth Diversity and Inclusion department’s Business Equity division.

June 21

Introduction to the TWU Center for Women Entrepreneurs

Tracy Irby, Director of the Texas Woman’s University Center for Women Entrepreneurs, will provide an introduction to the organization, an overview of the local entrepreneurial ecosystem, and the role of women entrepreneurs in North Texas.

June 22

Business Equity Resources in Fort Worth

Fort Worth Director of Diversity and Inclusion Christina Brooks will introduce the new Business Equity division which supports minority and women business enterprises and works to close racial and gender gaps in City contracting and procurement. Cheryl Jones will outline the many resources and tools provided for minority and women owned business in Fort Worth.

June 23

Funding Options for Women in Business

Tracy Irby from the TWU Center for Women Entrepreneurs will present on funding opportunities especially for woman-owned startups and businesses.

June 24

Free Business and Consumer Research Tools

Tracy Dickerson, Sr. Librarian will present on using the Library’s Reference Resource to research consumers, demographics, and existing and former businesses locally and across the country.

June 25

Small Steps to Start a Business

Tracy Irby from the TWU Center for Women Entrepreneurs will provide a roadmap for women considering or preparing to start a new business.