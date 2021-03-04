Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price endorses Mattie Parker

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced her endorsement of Mattie Parker as Fort Worth’s next mayor March 4. Parker spent five years as chief of staff for the Fort Worth Mayor and City Council.

Price announced in January that she would not seek re-election to a sixth term.

Her endorsement had been highly sought by a number of mayoral candidates and was seen as a continuing show of strength for Parker, the Parker campaign said in a news release.

“Mattie is the only candidate for mayor that I trust to lead Fort Worth into the future. I know her heart is to serve Fort Worth with honesty and integrity while focusing on positive policies not divisive partisan politics,” Price said in the news release.

“Mattie brings executive level leadership to City Hall, and was continually our go-to leader on a variety of important issues such as stabilizing the Fort Worth employee pension, championing economic growth opportunities like the redevelopment of the Fort Worth Stockyards and the creation of a citywide strategy on quality early childhood education policy,” Price said.

Price said no one understands better than Parker the crucial policy decisions the next mayor will face such as continuing efforts to reduce the property tax burden on homeowners and focusing the city budget on essential services.

Others who have announced their support include Fort Worth City Council member Dennis Shingleton, State Rep. Phil King (R-Weatherford); State Rep. Craig Goldman (R-Fort Worth); former U.S. Congressman and Secretary of the Army Pete Geren (D-Fort Worth); and former Fort Worth City Council members Danny Scarth, Bill Meadows and Zim Zimmerman.

“This election is about the future of Fort Worth, and Mayor Price’s endorsement is a tremendous vote of confidence in my candidacy and my ability as a leader,” Parker said in the news release.

“My focus as the next mayor of Fort Worth is to carry on with the results-driven legacy of energetic leadership that is needed to develop policies that protect taxpayers, bring growth to our economy and keep our families and neighborhoods safe.” Parker said.

“I learned firsthand from Mayor Price that for Fort Worth to truly be successful, we must make sure every neighborhood in every part of our city has the opportunity for a prosperous future,” Parker said, adding: “Not one family should be left behind.”

Parker is the founding CEO of Fort Worth Cradle to Career and the Tarrant To & Through (T3) Partnership, which aims to ensure more students have the training needed to thrive in today’s workforce.

She has 15 years of experience in national, state and local public affairs, including chief of staff for the Fort Worth Mayor and City Council. She serves on the board of directors for The Gatehouse’s Legacy Early Learning Academy, Read Fort Worth, Operation Progress – Fort Worth, and ACH Child and Family Services, the news release said.

Parker and her husband, David, have one daughter and two sons. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor of arts in government and has a law degree from Texas A&M University School of Law where she was awarded the prestigious MacLean & Boulware Endowed Law Scholarship.

The election is May 1, 2021. Click here to register to vote.