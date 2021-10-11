Monday, October 11, 2021
Fort Worth Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker announced Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Parker said that she was vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine in April and is so far only having mild symptoms.

Her husband, David, has also tested positive she said.

“I am thankfully only experiencing mild symptoms from this breakthrough case,” she said in a statement. “I am isolating from home and will be working remotely, and I will be following the City employee COVID-19 protocols to inform my timeline of returning to the office.

“We are both in good spirits and appreciate everyone’s prayers for a quick recovery,” she said.

In November 2020, then-Mayor Betsy Price tested positive for COVID-19. Her symptoms were mild.

