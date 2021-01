The race to be mayor of Fort Worth is expected to grow this week as Mattie Parker, former chief of staff for the mayor and council, and current CEO of Tarrant To & Through Partnership (T3), is expected to file for the post. Parker has appointed a campaign treasurer, Leah King, current CEO of United […]

