Fort Worth modifies July 4 celebration, cancelling festival portion of event

For the health and safety of our community, we have modified this year’s annual Fort Worth’s Fourth celebration. Fort Worth will still be home to the largest fireworks show in North Texas; however, the festival portion of the event will not take place. To limit public gathering, Panther Island Pavilion will be closed and there will be no activities.

Thanks to generous contributions from Lockheed Martin and the Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD), we will still celebrate our nation’s birthday with our largest fireworks show ever. This year we celebrate those who fought for our freedom and honor our first responders, healthcare workers and everyone on the front line.

The community is asked to watch the fireworks from the comfort of their home, backyard or balcony. The show will be larger and taller this year so it can be seen from a distance.

This year, you will be able to watch the show from anywhere, as it will be live-streamed on www.fox4news.com

You can also tune into 95.9FM The Ranch to listen to the music choreographed to the fireworks show.

For all details on the show you can visit www.fortworthsfourth.com

The attached map shows the shaded area that will be closed and barricaded to discourage gathering and minimize traffic congestion. Individuals are asked to keep their family at or near their homes for viewing of the show. There will not be vehicular access to areas near the venue.