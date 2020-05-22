Fort Worth Municipal Court goes online and Southwest closes

Fort Worth’s Municipal Court has launched virtual courtrooms, adding to its catalog of e-services. This new feature allows the public to see a municipal judge from almost anywhere by way of a computer, tablet or smartphone, the city said in news release.

- Advertisement -

“Court on Demand is another opportunity for the Fort Worth Municipal Court to serve our community. It is our hope that many will take advantage of this opportunity,” Chief Judge Danny Rodgers said.

The public can appear remotely to perform many court functions, including entering pleas, requesting payment plans, community service, compliance dismissals, driver’s safety course, deferred disposition – probation – and others.

All that is required is a stable internet connection, a video device with a microphone and a working email address. This will allow residents to receive and sign documents electronically.

“This continues building on our goal to meet the public where they are in the community, both in-person and online,” Interim Court Director William F. Rumuly said.

The city said people may request a virtual courtroom appearance by calling (817) 392-6700 or visiting the municipal court webpage:

https://fortworthtexas.gov/municipalcourt

In other court news, the Fort Worth Municipal Court has ceased operations at the Southwest Municipal Court after nine years of joint operation at the location.

“For a multitude of reasons, including facility improvements at the downtown location, success of Court in the Community events, declining filings, virtual online service improvements and increased online payment capability, the Municipal Court has made the business decision to consolidate the two full-service locations,” said Interim Court Director William F. Rumuly.

Upon reopening on June 1, all in-person municipal court proceedings, including Teen Court, will take place in the newly-renovated A.D. Marshall Public Safety & Courts Building, 1000 Throckmorton St. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Residents may also handle business before the court via virtual court appearance. or by making online payments.

Municipal Court is poised to open a joint service location at the Golden Triangle Library later this year. The court will serve walk-in customers, including a virtual walk-in court. The court is also exploring the potential to collaborate and co-locate with other city departments in the future to provide access to court services.

- Advertisement -

“Fort Worth Municipal court will continue to work hard to provide a neutral forum for the resolution of disputes,” said Chief Judge Danny Rodgers. “Our mission of providing justice remains the same.”

To learn more, call 817-392-6700 or visit the court’s webpage.