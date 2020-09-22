Fort Worth police make arrest in Walker cold case from 1974

Fort Worth Police have made an arrest in one of the most baffling and mysterious murders in the city’s recent history: the murder of Carla Walker in 1974.

According to a police jail log, the 77-year-old suspect is Glen McCurley, who is in a holding facility facing a capital murder charge. That’s all the information they have made public at the moment, but they have scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. to provide more information.

Here’s the summary of the case:

Just after midnight on Feb. 14, 1974, 17-year-old Carla Walker, a student at Western Hills High School, was abducted from the passenger side of her boyfriend’s car. The boyfriend struggled with the perpetrator but was wounded and lay unconscious for a period of time. Three days later Walker’s body was found in a culvert just off the road near Benbrook Lake.

The case has heated up in recent years. In April 2018, Fort Worth police released a letter they hoped might lead to a solution in the case

Walker letter

The crudely written letter is addressed to Detective Lt. Oliver Ball. After some blacked out material, the letter says “killd [sic] Carla Walker in Benbrook.” At the bottom, the letter says “P.S. It is hard to say but it is true.” It is not known if the finding of that letter in the files helped lead to the arrest of a suspect.

The case has also been the subject of a local true crime podcast, which devoted several episodes to the crime, and was recently featured on an episode of the Oxygen network’s The DNA of Murder with former investigator Paul Holes. Holes was heavily involved in solving another unsolved crime, the Golden State Killer.