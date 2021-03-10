Fort Worth Police Officers Association endorses Parker

The Fort Worth Police Officers Association(FWPOA) and the Fort Worth Committee for Public Safety held a press conference on March 10 to announce their endorsement of Mattie Parker for Fort Worth Mayor.

In announcing their support, Manny Ramirez, President of FWPOA said, “For nearly two decades, Mattie has been unwavering in her commitment to serve her community. Her leadership was critical to helping Fort Worth become the only city in Texas to resolve pension shortfalls, setting the city up for future financial success. And she has stood shoulder to shoulder with us in the battle to defeat radical attempts to ‘defund’ the Fort Worth Police Department.”

“As Fort Worth’s next mayor, I will remain a strong supporter of the men and women who proudly and bravely risk their lives to keep our neighborhoods, businesses and schools safe from violent crime,” said Parker. “This starts with fighting back against any efforts to defund our police force. Only with well-funded and well-trained law enforcement, can we ensure that every family in every part of our city is safe and prosperous.”

In the Fort Worth Mayor’s race, the candidates, along with Parker, are:

Brian Byrd, who currently represents District 3.

Daniel Caldwell I, educator

Mylene George, marketing coordinator

Mike Haynes, CEO.

Cedric Kanyinda, IT professional

Deborah Peoples, chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party.

Steve Penate, real estate broker

Chris Rector, who lists his occupation as author/disabled veteran.

Ann Zadeh, who currently represents District 9.

For more information:

www.fortworthtexas.gov/departments/citysecretary/election-2021