Fort Worth Police seeking man who robbed diners on Southside restaurant patio

Fort Worth Police are seeking a man who robbed diners at an outdoor patio on Hemphill Street on the city’s Southside.

Here is the report from the Fort Worth Police Facebook page:

“On Oct. 18 at approximately 9 p.m., seven female college students were sitting on the patio of a restaurant at 3200 Hemphill Ave.

“A Hispanic man walked from the sidewalk, approached the group, produced a semiautomatic handgun and demanded purses from the group. The suspect stole several designer brand style clutch purses and wallets: Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff, and Michael Kors.

“There were other customers on the patio until a short time before the robbery leading to the possibility the suspect watched the victims before committing this crime. The suspect is between 25 to 35 years old, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build, and slightly unshaven with a light complexion.

“He was wearing blue jeans, a dark blue short-sleeved t-shirt with “Cowboys” and a large star on the front of the shirt, and a dark-colored baseball cap.Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477) or 817-392-4469. CrimeStoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.”