Fort Worth Police take issue with Tucker Carlson report

By FWBP Staff
The Fort Worth Police Department is taking issue with a report from Tucker Carlson, a political commentator for Fox News.

Carlson reported that dozens were arrested during protests on May 31 and that all charges were dropped.

In a statement issued Monday by the Fort Worth Police Department, Carlson’s report is “absolutely inaccurate.” According the Fort Worth Police Department, the only charges dropped were minor misdemeanors which did not involve property or personal crimes.

“Recklessly releasing such inaccurate, unverified information does nothing for the good of the public and simply creates an environment of confusion and bitterness during a time in which so many are wanting their voices heard,” the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release.

