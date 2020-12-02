45.2 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Government Fort Worth’s Redistricting Task Force presents draft recommendations
GovernmentNews

Fort Worth’s Redistricting Task Force presents draft recommendations

By FWBP Staff

Fort Worth City flag (isolated with clipping path)

Other News

Health Care

Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths as Texas surpasses 9,000 hospitalized COVID patients

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Tuesday, Dec. 1 reported six COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include two men from Fort Worth in their 70s, a...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth’s Redistricting Task Force presents draft recommendations

FWBP Staff -
A City Council-appointed, 11-member Redistricting Task Force that will advise on redistricting issues in Fort Worth presented its draft criteria as part of its...
Read more
Commerical

Sundt Construction promotes four

FWBP Staff -
Sundt Construction Inc. promoted four employee-owners in its Dallas office: Holly Horsak  to senior project manager, Amber Simonson  to project manager II, Maria Luna to...
Read more
Government

U.S. Reps. Michael Burgess and Joaquin Castro seek House leadership roles

Abby Livingston -
The fall campaigns may be over, but for two Texans in Congress the elections are continuing into this week. U.S. Reps. Michael Burgess, a Lewisville...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

A City Council-appointed, 11-member Redistricting Task Force that will advise on redistricting issues in Fort Worth presented its draft criteria as part of its interim report.

In 2016, Fort Worth voters approved an amendment to the City Charter to increase the number of City Council members from nine to 11 following the completion of the 2020 Census. The Task Force on Race and Culture in December 2018 recommended the goal of ensuring that the City Council reflects the diverse communities that it represents.

On Tuesday, Redistricting Task Force Chair Lorraine Miller presented 10 criteria for redistricting.

High-priority criteria (not in any particular order):

  • Districts should be approximately equal size. The population of the largest district should be no more than 10% greater than the population of the smallest district.
  • Redistricting should be completed in compliance with the U.S. Constitution, Voting Rights Act, Texas Constitution and other applicable laws, with no packing of minority voters, no fragmentation of minority communities and no retrogression in the ability of minorities to participate in the electoral process.
  • The process should create minority opportunity districts, in compliance with federal law, to further reflect the growing diversity of Fort Worth.
  • The new district alignment should contain communities of interest in single districts. Community of interest is defined as “a local population with shared socio-economic characteristics and political institutions that would benefit from unified representation.”
  • Districts should be contiguous territory.

Lower-priority criteria, in no particular order of priority:

  • Compact districts, with the goal of attaining a Polsby-Popper ratio of >0.050. Learn more about the Polsby-Popper ratio.
  • Identifiable geographic boundaries
  • Contain whole voting precincts
  • Contain whole census blocks or block groups.
  • New districts should not take into consideration the places of residence of incumbents or potential candidates.

The task force also suggested that software training be provided to residents who are interested in the redistricting process, and that proposed redistricting plans submitted by residents be analyzed and presented to the City Council.

The group is urging for transparency in the redistricting process by potentially requiring all map drawing to occur at public meetings, with computer screens visible to all parties.

Upcoming activities for the Redistricting Task Force:

Jan. 4, 2021, 6 p.m. The task force chair and staff will present a virtual Redistricting 101 seminar. Participation details will be announced later.

Jan. 11-21, 2021. The task force will conduct a series of virtual public hearings in English and Spanish. Details will be announced soon.

Feb. 4, 2021, 3 p.m. The task force will discuss comments from the public meetings and reach agreement on final recommendations.

March 2, 2021, 3 p.m. The task force will present its final report to the City Council.

March 16, 2021, 7 p.m. The City Council will adopt a resolution accepting the final report.

All meetings of the Redistricting Task Force are open to the public.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleSundt Construction promotes four
Next articleTarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths as Texas surpasses 9,000 hospitalized COVID patients

Latest News

Government

U.S. Reps. Michael Burgess and Joaquin Castro seek House leadership roles

Abby Livingston -
The fall campaigns may be over, but for two Texans in Congress the elections are continuing into this week. U.S. Reps. Michael Burgess, a Lewisville...
Read more
Government

Grand Prairie Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Swafford dies from COVID

FWBP Staff -
City of Grand Prairie Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Jim Swafford died from COVID-19 Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, while hospitalized at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center. He...
Read more
News

Crystal Mason, jailed for illegal voting conviction after casting provisional ballot, seeks to have conviction overturned

Karen Brooks Harper -
A Fort Worth woman jailed for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 presidential election while on supervised release for a federal conviction is...
Read more
Government

Gov. Greg Abbott endorses Drew Springer over Shelley Luther in Texas Senate special election runoff

Patrick Svitek -
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday endorsed state Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, in his bid to join the Texas Senate, charging into a heated intraparty...
Read more
Government

Texas must boost coronavirus control efforts amid “full resurgence” of infections, White House report says

Edgar Walters -
Texas must ramp up efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus as the state experiences a “full resurgence” of COVID-19 infections, according to...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101