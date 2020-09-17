79.3 F
Fort Worth Redistricting Task Force sets first meeting Sept. 17

By FWBP Staff

A City Council-appointed, 11-member Redistricting Task Force that will advise on redistricting criteria and procedures will meet for the first time at 4 p.m. Sept. 17.

The in-person meeting will be conducted in Room 2020 at City Hall, 200 Texas St. The meeting will also be available remotely via Webex videoconference. Access code: 126 099 9988.

In 2016, Fort Worth voters approved an amendment to the City Charter to increase the number of City Councilmembers from nine to 11 following the completion of the 2020 Census. The Task Force on Race and Culture in December 2018 recommended the goal of ensuring that the City Council reflects the diverse communities that it represents.

At the Thursday meeting, task force members will hear remarks from Mayor Betsy Price, hear a charge to the task force, learn about the legal basis for redistricting, and view a demonstration of redistricting software.

Task force meetings are open to the public. Residents who wish to address the task force during public presentations must sign up to speak no later than 12:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting. To sign up, register through WebEx or contact Mary Kayser at 817-392-6150.

Visitors to City Hall must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering, and masks or face coverings are required.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, or on TV. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Future task force meetings:

  • Oct. 15, 4 p.m.
  • Nov. 19, 4 p.m.
  • Feb. 4, 2021, 4 p.m.
