Fort Worth residents have 2 more opportunities to preview the 2021 budget

By FWBP Staff

Courtesy of Fort Worth City Hall Facebook page

Fort Worth residents have two upcoming opportunities to preview the 2021 city budget. Budget meetings are scheduled for:

  • Aug. 29, 10 a.m. (District 6). Guests joining Councilmember Jungus Jordan will be City Manager David Cooke, Fire Chief Jim Davis, Police Chief Ed Kraus and Park & Recreation Director Richard Zavala.
  • Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. (District 3) Guests joining Councilmember Brian Byrd are Cooke, Davis, Kraus and Police Oversight Monitor Kim Neal.

Watch the meetings live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Residents can also provide feedback via email.

