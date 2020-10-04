Fort Worth seeking applicants for Civilian Response Unit

From the city’s website:

Join the City of Fort Worth’s new Civilian Response Unit in the Police Department and serve the community. FWPD is seeking community-oriented people who will help make Fort Worth a great place to live, work and play.

No experience is required, but applicants must be at least 18 years old and must have a high school diploma or GED.

Members of the Civilian Response Unit will perform nonemergency duties supporting patrol operations and field support which do not require the exercise of peace officer powers of arrest or firearms.

These positions will not replace sworn personnel. Instead, they are meant to supplement patrol staffing by taking low-priority calls, which will free up sworn officers to patrol their beats and address more serious crime concerns in the community.

Learn more about qualifications and benefits and apply online through Oct. 16.