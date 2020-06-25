Fort Worth to celebrate Broadcast Hill acquisition on June 25 at 7 p.m.

Posted June 24, 2020

Broadcast Hill is located off Oakland Boulevard in east Fort Worth. Parking is available on Broadcast Hill Street.

A Broadcast Hill acquisition celebration and ribbon cutting is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 25 in east Fort Worth. The public is encouraged to attend.

The agenda includes remarks by City Councilmember Kelly Allen Gray, a few short presentations followed by photos, a brief walking tour and a chance to enjoy the sunset. There will be music, a photographer and Melt ice cream snacks. Wear a facemask and sturdy hiking boots and be prepared to social distance.

Parallel park along Broadcast Hill Street, but do not park off-road on the vegetation. Head toward the tents to enjoy the celebration.

About the purchase

Fort Worth purchased the 50 acres of prairieland in east Fort Worth known as Broadcast Hill for $610,000. The land will be preserved as open space and maintained consistent with the way in which adjacent Tandy Hills Nature Area is maintained. The Broadcast Hill purchase was funded by the city’s Mineral Trust Fund and offset by private donations.

The property will be maintained by the Park and Recreation Department. The public will be allowed to access the property for recreational purposes, such as natural trail use. The deed for the property contains language preventing surface use of any kind for mineral development.

The land is immediately adjacent to the 160-acre Tandy Hills Natural Area purchased in 1960. The Friends of Tandy Hill Natural Area garnered broad support for the acquisition of the property and raised more than $64,000 in private donations to demonstrate the importance of the property to Tandy Hills and Fort Worth.

The Broadcast Hill purchase is in line with the city’s Open Spaces initiative to evaluate options for long-range open space planning and prioritization.