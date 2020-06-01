Fort Worth’s Development Services Department continues to expand online services amid COVID-19

In addition to virtual meetings, fillable documents, electronic signature capability and virtual appointment systems that have already been implemented, Fort Worth’s Development Services Department has added more than 270 fees to the Accela Citizen Access online permitting system, which allows customers to pay electronically.

Fees include park fees, water development fees and more. About 37 permit applications were added to the Accela Citizen Access permitting system so residents can apply electronically. Before March of this year, people seeking permits would have had to make a trip downtown to visit City Hall.

The new online applications include residential building, residential accessory, temporary street encroachments, credit agreement business registration and many more.

The Development Services Department continues to work with both internal and external stakeholders to move as many services as possible onto digital platforms to provide consistent availability to the public along with exceptional customer service, according to a City of Fort Worth news release.

To learn more, call 817-392-2222 or email Development Services Customer Service.