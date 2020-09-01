76.4 F
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Government Fort Worth's Southwest area to see new water, sewer lines
Fort Worth’s Southwest area to see new water, sewer lines

By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff

Residents in the Bellaire, Ranch View, South Hills and Westcliff Road South areas are getting new water and sewer lines as well as paved streets. Construction starts Sept. 8.

The street segments include:

  • Bellaire Circle from Ranch View Road to the north cul-de-sac (water and sewer).
  • Ranch View Road from South Hulen Street to Bellaire Circle (water and sewer).
  • Overton Park Drive East at the intersection with Ranch View Road (30-inch-diameter sewer.)
  • South Hills Circle from Bellaire Circle to Bellaire Circle (water).
  • Westcliff Road South from Stadium Drive west to the dead end (water).

Westcliff Road South is first on the schedule. The contractor will notify residents via door hangers.

This project will include partial street closures for the new lines as well as for the paving. This project is in Council Districts 9 and 3. It impacts the Westcliff West, Tanglewood, Overton Park, Westcliff and Bluebonnet Hills neighborhood associations.

