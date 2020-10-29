41.8 F
Government Tarrant County indicts 4 for elder fraud
Tarrant County indicts 4 for elder fraud

By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that three men and one woman have been indicted on charges of engaging in organized
criminal activity or theft of property for amounts ranging from $2,500 to more than $300,000 tied to elder fraud cases in Tarrant County.
These charges are the result of a 17-month investigation into millions of dollars of elderly financial fraud. Among the agencies involved: the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, the Colleyville Police Department, United States Secret Service, Texas Department of Public Safety, the
U.S. Postal Inspector and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.
A Tarrant County Grand Jury issued these indictments:
• Engaging in organized criminal activity, Ifeanyichukwu Festus Obi, a 40-year-old man who lived in Grand Prairie.
• Theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000, Saheed Akinyemi, a 31-year-old man who lived in Haslet.
• Engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, Olusegun Odunwole, a 33-year-old man who lived in Fort Worth.
• Theft of property between $300,000 and $1 million, Obianuju Orakposim, a 40-year-old woman who lived in Arlington.
“This investigation is continuing, and additional indictments may be sought,” said Lori Varnell, an Assistant District Attorney who launched the office’s Elder Financial Fraud Unit
in 2017.

