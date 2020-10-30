FWHS picks demolition contractor for Stop Six Choice Neighborhood Initiative

Fort Worth Housing Solutions has awarded a $2.8 million contract for the abatement and demolition of the former Cavile Place public housing community to 1 Priority Environmental Services LLC, a Fort Worth-based business that specializes in asbestos removal.

Crews will begin to safely remove plaster, sheetrock, roofing and piping materials from the 300-unit complex as early as Nov. 6 near East Rosedale and Liberty streets, moving west through the 22-acre site, Fort Worth Housing Solutions said in the announcement.

1 Priority has subcontracted with Midwest Wrecking Co. of Texas, also based in Fort Worth, for demolition services, which is expected to take place between December and March.

1 Priority has committed to award 30 percent of the total contract value to women- and minority-owned subcontractors, and is working closely with Fort Worth Housing Solutions partners, including dlb Consultants, to meet goals for hiring area residents and qualified persons under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 3 program.

Those opportunities will be advertised as the work gets underway, said Heath Watson, 1 Priority Vice President.

“As a Fort Worth business owner, it’s really nice to get to work on a project in your community,” Watson said. “Stop Six needs some love, and that’s what we intend to do. It’s good to be working for the betterment of the community, whether that’s through employment opportunities or the housing that we will make room for.”

“We welcome 1 Priority to our team and are pleased to work with a company so committed to creating economic opportunity in our community while preparing the Cavile site for new, affordable housing,” said Mary-Margaret Lemons, Fort Worth Housing Solutions president.

The demolition of Cavile Place is the next step in the Stop Six Choice Neighborhood Initiative, a multi-year effort to develop more than 1,000 units of mixed-income housing and a community hub for the historic and often overlooked community in southeast Fort Worth. The site is targeted for mixed-income, multi-family developments. A significant portion of the new, affordable units will be reserved for former Cavile residents and others who qualify for housing assistance.

HUD awarded Fort Worth Housing Solutions and the City of Fort Worth a $35 million Choice Neighborhood Initiative Implementation Grant in April 2020 to seed the community revitalization. The HUD award is expected to leverage $345 million in investment over six years for the neighborhood.

1 Priority will operate under the direction of McCormack Baron Salazar, the nation’s leading for-profit developer, manager and asset manager of economically-integrated urban neighborhoods. The company is the Housing lead partner for the Stop Six Choice Neighborhood Initiative and has extensive experience with similar revitalization efforts across the U.S.

Louis Bernardy, McCormack Baron Salazar senior vice president and director of development for Texas, said the abatement and demolition work “represents a new beginning for former residents of Cavile and an opportunity to embrace the history and culture of the Stop Six community as we proceed with the development of new housing over the next several years.”

1 Priority has subcontracted with several women- or minority-owned businesses for various elements of the overall demolition project.

B&B Materials and Services LLC and B&B Waste Transit, both of Corinth, are women-owned businesses as are Universal Fence Company of Hurst and Terradyne Group LLC of Carrollton. J&D Son Trucking Enterprise Inc. of Dallas is a minority-owned business.

Companies interested in learning about related business and work opportunities may contact Demetria Bivens of dlb Consultants, which is assisting with construction support services, at demetria@consultantsdlb.com