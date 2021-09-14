Wednesday, September 15, 2021
FWPD officer receive Star of Texas Award from governor

City of Fort Worth
Published on September 14, 2021

Fort Worth Police Officer Matt Brazeal received the Star of Texas Award for 2021. The award honors Texas peace officers, firefighters, emergency medical first responders and federal law enforcement officers who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.

Brazeal was hit by a car on the shoulder of the road along West Loop 820 as he prepared to set down stop sticks in June of 2020. Other officers had tried to stop a driver because of a traffic violation. During the pursuit, they learned the SUV had been reported stolen.

“The Star of Texas Award is aptly named because it honors those whose self-sacrifice serves as a shining example of the very best of the Lone Star State,” Gov. Greg Abbott said at the awards ceremony. “To these men and women and all law enforcement and first responders across our state, I cannot express the gratitude we have for all you do to keep our communities safe. You represent the very best of Texas, and we are grateful for the risks you take every single day to keep us safe.”

The Star of Texas Awards were created in 2003 to honor and commemorate individuals who made profound commitments while performing their duties as peace officers, firefighters and emergency medical first responders. The legislation also designated Sept. 11 of every year as Texas First Responders Day.

Photo: Police Chief Neil Noakes, right, congratulates Officer Brazeal upon receiving the statewide honor.

