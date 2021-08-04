FWPD, Sundance Square officers recognized for lifesaving actions

Published on August 04, 2021

Two Fort Worth police officers and three Sundance Square security officers received MedStar Life-Saver Awards this week for their lifesaving actions during separate trauma incidents in July.

FWPD incident

On the evening of July 1, FWPD officers Timothy Kinman and Brandon Connor treated the victim of a shooting and determined the victim was suffering life-threatening hemorrhaging from both legs. Recognizing the severity of the victim’s injuries, Kinman and Connor immediately applied tourniquets to both the victim’s legs, successfully controlling the victim’s hemorrhage.

The victim would likely have had a much different outcome had it not been for the immediate, lifesaving actions of the officers. The equipment and training provided to FWPD officer made the difference between life and death for this victim.

EMT Kory Sonderer and Paramedic Ronni Middleton, the MedStar crew that responded to the incident, presented the officers with their awards at the City Council work session on Aug. 3.

Sundance Square incident

In the early morning hours of July 17, Sundance Square security officers Cecilio Castillo, Eddie Montano and Stephen Gutierrez performed lifesaving medical interventions for the victim of a shooting. The officers treated a victim of multiple gunshot wounds who was suffering from life-threatening bleeding. The officers used tourniquets, gauze and even their fingers to control the bleeding.

The victim would likely have had a much different outcome had it not been for the training and equipment provided to Sundance Square security officers, but more importantly, the actions of the officers.

Armond Apodaca, the MedStar paramedic who responded to the incident, presented the officers their awards at a Sundance Square recognition event on Aug. 3.

Photo: FWPD Officer Timothy Kinman and Officer Brandon Connor were recognized for swift action that saved the life of a shooting victim in July.

