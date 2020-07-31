80 F
Fort Worth
Friday, July 31, 2020
Gallagher appointed to 96th Judicial Court

By FWBP Staff
woman holding sword statue during daytime
FWBP Staff
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Joseph Patrick “Pat” Gallagher to the 96th Judicial District Court in Tarrant County for a term set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Gallagher of Fort Worth is an attorney in private practice. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Federalist Society and a former member of the Texas Board of Legal Specialization Advisory Commission. Additionally, he is a member of the Tarrant County Bar Association, and has served in various positions for the association including as chair of the Judicial Evaluation & Polls Committee, a volunteer for the Young Lawyer Mentor Committee, and as a speaker for the Bench Bar Conference. Gallagher received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Indiana University – Bloomington and a Juris Doctor degree from Indiana University – Indianapolis.

