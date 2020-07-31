Gallagher appointed to 96th Judicial Court

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Joseph Patrick “Pat” Gallagher to the 96th Judicial District Court in Tarrant County for a term set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Gallagher of Fort Worth is an attorney in private practice. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Federalist Society and a former member of the Texas Board of Legal Specialization Advisory Commission. Additionally, he is a member of the Tarrant County Bar Association, and has served in various positions for the association including as chair of the Judicial Evaluation & Polls Committee, a volunteer for the Young Lawyer Mentor Committee, and as a speaker for the Bench Bar Conference. Gallagher received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Indiana University – Bloomington and a Juris Doctor degree from Indiana University – Indianapolis.