Friday, November 5, 2021
Good day for Abbott: His own bobblehead and a poll beating Beto

FWBP Staff
Abbott bobblehead. (National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is on a roll. Not only did a new poll hit the headlines Friday showing him with a 9-point lead over potential 2022 challenger Beto O’Rourke, but the governor made even bigger news: He earned his very own bobblehead from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

“This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobblehead of Texas Governor Greg Abbott,” the museum said in a news release. “The bobblehead of Governor Abbott joins 14 other U.S. governors offered by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Governor Abbott’s bobblehead was added based on customer requests from both sides of the aisle.”

Customer requests from both sides of the aisle? Fans and detractors alike? It figures that Abbott’s fellow Republicans would think he deserves a bobblehead – he’s a GOP superstar, after all, and a bobblehead is one of the hallmarks of superstardom.

But why would Democrats want an Abbott bobblehead? Maybe because they think he is a bobblehead, a dopey-looking puppet with his head bouncing around as pointlessly as his policies? Oh well.

Whatever your reasons for wanting an Abbott bobblehead, you should know that it’s available for purchase through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store for the bargain price of $25 plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. As with all its bobbleheads, the museum will donate $5 from every Abbott bobblehead sold to the Protect the Heroes fund, a cause the museum says has benefitted to the tune of more than $300,000 through the sale of bobbleheads ranging from Dr. Anthony Fauci to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Protect the Heroes says on its website that it benefits health care organizations battling the COVID-19 pandemic, including a number of hospitals in North Texas.

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

