Abbott reappoints four to Military Preparedness Commission

Gov. Abbott has reappointed Major General Kevin Pottinger, Shannalea Taylor, Dennis Lewis, and Kenneth Sheets to the Texas Military Preparedness Commission for terms set to expire February 1, 2027. The Commission’s goal is to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets and installations. Additionally, the Commission encourages defense related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas.

Major General Kevin Pottinger, USAF (Ret.) of Keller is Chairman of the Freedom Mobility Foundation. He was commissioned in 1976 after completing the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Arizona State University. He completed Undergraduate Pilot Training in 1978 at Reese Air Force Base, Texas and entered the Air Force Reserve in 1991 after spending 15 years on active duty. Major General Pottinger flew the F-4 Phantom and F-16 Fighting Falcon. He served as Commander of the 301st Fighter Wing at Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, Commander of the Air Reserve Personnel Center in Denver, Colorado, Director under the Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs at the Pentagon, and Mobilization Assistant to the Commander of the Pacific Air Forces. In 1999, Major General Pottinger retired from the Air Force Reserve and flew for American Airlines. After the September 11th attacks, he re-entered the Air Force Reserve. Major General Pottinger is the recipient of many awards and decorations including the Distinguished Service Medal and retired in 2015 after 39 years of service in the United States Air Force. Pottinger currently serves as Chair of the Texas Military Preparedness Commission.

Shannalea Taylor of Del Rio is Chief Market Officer and President of The Bank & Trust of Del Rio and Brackettville. She is a founder and advisory board member of Leadership Del Rio, a past president and member of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce, and Civic Leader Emeritus of the AETC Civic Leader’s Group. Additionally, she is chair of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce Legislative Committee, a member of the City of Del Rio Joint Airport Zoning Board, and a member of the Military Affairs Association. She serves on the Texas Bankers Association Foundation Board, Texas JLUS Compatible Use Program Coordination Task Force, the San Felipe Del Rio-CISD District of Innovation Advisory Committee, and the City of Del Rio Master Airport Planning Task Force. Taylor received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Communications from Texas Tech University.

Dennis Lewis of Texarkana is a military advisor and liaison to the Texarkana College Red River Army Depot (RRAD). He serves on the Supervisory Committee for Red River Federal Credit Union and as a facilitator of the Texarkana Community and Military Affairs Round Table. Previously, he served as director for Business Management, Chief of Staff and Base Relocation and Closure Transition Coordinator at RRAD. Additionally, Lewis has previously served as director for the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce and the FBC Texarkana Finance Committee. He is a past chair of the Selective Service Systems Local Board 123, former Maud city councilman, and former board member of the Maud Independent School District and Maud Industrial Foundation.

Kenneth Sheets of Dallas is a partner at Payne and Blanchard, LLP. He is a former member of the Texas House of Representatives, representing District 107, a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Association of Defense Counsel, the Defense Research Institute, and a fellow of the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers Foundation. He currently volunteers for the Knights of Columbus Council #11937 and is a member of the Bishop Lynch Athletic Foundation. He served 22 years as Major in the United States Marine Corps, having earned a commission in 2001. Sheets received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from The University of Texas at Arlington and a Juris Doctor degree at Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law. These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.