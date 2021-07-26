Abbott appoints HSC associate professor to opioid abatement council

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Ron Enriquez, John Mills, D.O., and Katherine Yoder to the Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council for terms set to expire at the pleasure of the governor. The Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council develops the approved Texas list of abatement strategies based on but not limited to the existing national list of opioid abatement strategies for implementing the Texas Abatement Fund.

John Mills, D.O. of Port Bolivar is an Associate Professor with the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth. He is a member of American Osteopathic College of Occupational Medicine, United States Army Society of Flight Surgeons, Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, and American College of Correctional Physicians. Mills earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Technology from Michigan State University, his Master’s Degree in Anatomy from Michigan State University, and his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Michigan State University.

Katherine Yoder of Dallas is the Vice President of Government Relations with Parkland Health and Hospital System. Yoder served for 15 years in a variety of health and budget policy roles in state government. She serves on the Public Policy Committee of the Dallas Regional Chamber and is a member of the Texas Exes and Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Government from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Ron Enriquez of Leander is a Detective with Austin Police Department with 19 years of experience. He has been assigned to the Austin Police Department Organized Crime Division for over 5 years. For approximately the last 4 years, he has been assigned as a Task Force Officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration Austin District Office and Tactical Diversion Squad. His responsibilities as a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Officer include investigating the diversion, distributing and trafficking of pharmaceutical controlled substances to include counterfeit pharmaceuticals. Enriquez volunteers with Cedar Park Youth League Baseball as a Manager and Coach. He earned his Peace Officer’s License from Austin Police Department Academy.