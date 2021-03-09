70.4 F
Abbott reappoints 8 to Early Childhood Intervention Advisory Committee; one from North Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed eight members to the Early Childhood Intervention Advisory Committee for terms ending February 1, 2027. The Committee advises the Texas Health and Human Services Commission Division for Early Childhood Intervention Services on development and implementation of policies that constitute the statewide ECI system.

Sarah E. Abrahams of Austin is the Deputy Associate Commissioner for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. She received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Brandeis University and a Master of Public Affairs from The University of Texas in Austin.

Catherine K. Carlton of Arlington is Chief of Staff for My Health My Resources of Tarrant County. She received a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University.

Cynthia A. “Cal” Lopez of Austin is the McKinney-Vento State Coordinator for the Texas Education Agency. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from The University of Texas in Austin.

Patricia K. Reedy of Texarkana is the Regional Coordinator-Region 8 for the Partners Resource Network. She received an Associates of Science in Business and General Studies from Texarkana Community College.

Patricia “Pattie” Rosenlund of Mission is the Executive Director of Easter Seals Rio Grande Valley. She received a Bachelor of Science from The University of Florida and a Master of Science from The University of Texas Pan American.

Lizzeth Saldana of San Antonio is Project Scheduler for W.G. Yates Construction. She received a Bachelor of Science from The University of Texas San Antonio and a Master of Science from Colorado Technical University.

Jeremy Triplett of Austin is the Maternal and Child Health Section Director of the Department of State Health Services. He received a Bachelor of Arts from St. Mary’s University.

Ryan D. Van Ramshorst, M.D. of San Antonio is Chief Medical Director, Medicaid/CHIP Services for Texas Health and Human Services Commission. He received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from Chapman University, a Master of Public Health from The University of Texas Health Science Center Houston, and a Doctor of Medicine from Baylor College of Medicine.

