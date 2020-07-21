91.3 F
Governor announces $41 million in Federal COVID-19 emergency funding for local governments

By FWBP Staff
Texas State Capitol

Governor announces $41 million in Federal COVID-19 emergency funding for local governments

FWBP Staff

Gov. Greg Abbott announced July 15 that his Public Safety Office will provide $41 million in federal funds to assist cities and counties throughout the COVID-19 response.
These funds come from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) Program authorized by the federal Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations Act.
The first round of awards, totaling $7 million, will be distributed within a week.


“I thank our federal partners for their support and ongoing collaboration as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Texas,” Abbott said. “This funding is a critical to helping local governments protect Texans and combat the spread of the virus in our communities. The State of Texas will continue to work with the federal government to help meet the needs of our cities and counties as they respond to COVID-19.”
Funds awarded under the program will be used by local units of governments for first responder overtime and hazard pay; equipment and supplies supporting teleworking technologies, social distancing and personal protective gear; county jail costs associated with the medical needs of inmates as well as reimbursement for holding inmates awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.


The program provides financial assistance to cities and counties to address the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.
Among the early recipients, Flower Mount received $44,409.03; Hurst received $10,000; and Stephenville received $111,240.
– FWBP Staff

