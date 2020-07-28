78.7 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Government

Granger announces new chief of staff

By FWBP Staff
white concrete dome museum
Photo by Louis Velazquez on Unsplash

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth,  has named Krister Holladay as her new chief of staff.


Holladay joins the office from the Government Affairs department at Raytheon and previously served in a similar role at the Goodrich Corporation.


He began his career on Capitol Hill in the office of Newt Gingrich and served as Chief of Staff to Sen. Saxby Chambliss, R- Georgia.
“With private-sector leadership experience as well as over a decade of service on Capitol Hill, Krister possesses the institutional knowledge and policy acumen required to oversee my office and legislative priorities,” Granger said in an announcement.


Holladay has deep expertise in military, international, and homeland security issues, holds a bachelor of arts from Emory University and a master of arts in national security policy from Georgetown University, and is also a graduate of the U.S. Naval War College
Granger is the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee.


“His extensive experience on Capitol Hill and familiarity with the aerospace industry and defense policy – key to our Fort Worth metroplex – makes him a perfect fit to serve in this role. As Congress is faced with critical work ahead amid these unprecedented times, I look forward to having Krister on my team, ready to help implement policies that impact the lives of everyone in Texas District 12,” Granger said.
– FWBP Staff

