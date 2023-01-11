Granger chosen to chair House Appropriations Committee

Fort Worth Congresswoman Kay Granger has been chosen by the Republican Conference to chair the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

Granger had been serving as the ranking Republican on the committee and was positioned to become chairwoman after her party won control of the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections. The appropriations committee is responsible for legislation that determines how the federal government spends money.

“Serving on the Appropriations Committee has been one of the greatest honors of my time in Congress,” Granger said in a statement. “For over two decades, I’ve worked to ensure that taxpayer money is used responsibly and that our military has the resources it needs to protect the American people. My colleagues put their trust in me as ranking member, and I am deeply humbled to serve as the first Republican woman to lead the Committee as chair.”

“As the committee responsible for federal funding,” Granger added, “it’s our responsibility to reduce spending where we can and ensure that we prioritize resources on national security. As the former chair of the defense subcommittee and as someone who has thousands of service members and hundreds of defense contractors in my district, I know how important it is that we have a strong defense.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues, both on and off the Committee, to fulfill our Commitment to America by advancing Republican values, passing conservative appropriations bills, and holding the administration accountable.”

Granger has represented the 12th Congressional district since 1997. Before running for Congress, she served as mayor of Fort Worth.