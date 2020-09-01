76.4 F
Granger Praises DOT Grants for DFW Airports

By FWBP Staff

DFW Airport headquarters

The Department of Transportation has announced approval of grants for Fort Worth commercial and general aviation airports totaling $14,239,411 for infrastructure improvements and noise mitigation measures.


“Here in our Fort Worth metroplex – one of the fastest-growing regions in the country – we’ve seen firsthand how airports have connected our community to the world, and opened doors for America’s leading companies to participate in our local economy,” U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, said in a statement.


“I’m pleased that the Department of Transportation also sees the need for our metroplex to have infrastructure keeping pace with our rapid development. These DOT grants include $5.5 million to extend the Fort Worth Alliance Airport taxiway, and $8 million for noise mitigation so that our community can enjoy more fast, on-demand travel without inconvenient noise impact,” Granger said.


DFW International Airport will also be receiving almost $740,000 in zero- and low-emissions infrastructure investment, allowing the airport to continue driving national and international commerce, while saving fuel and improving air quality through reduced emissions, she said,
Below is a breakdown of the DOT grants awarded to Fort Worth airports:
Fort Worth Alliance, Discretionary Grant for Noise Mitigation Measures, $8,000,000
Fort Worth Alliance, Discretionary Grant to Extend Taxiway, $5,500,000
Dallas-Fort Worth International, Discretionary Grant for Voluntary Airport Low Emissions (VALE) Infrastructure, $468,718
Dallas-Fort Worth International, Discretionary Grant for Zero Emissions Vehicles and Infrastructure, $270,693.
