Granger Praises DOT Grants for DFW Airports

The Department of Transportation has announced approval of grants for Fort Worth commercial and general aviation airports totaling $14,239,411 for infrastructure improvements and noise mitigation measures.



“Here in our Fort Worth metroplex – one of the fastest-growing regions in the country – we’ve seen firsthand how airports have connected our community to the world, and opened doors for America’s leading companies to participate in our local economy,” U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, said in a statement.



“I’m pleased that the Department of Transportation also sees the need for our metroplex to have infrastructure keeping pace with our rapid development. These DOT grants include $5.5 million to extend the Fort Worth Alliance Airport taxiway, and $8 million for noise mitigation so that our community can enjoy more fast, on-demand travel without inconvenient noise impact,” Granger said.



DFW International Airport will also be receiving almost $740,000 in zero- and low-emissions infrastructure investment, allowing the airport to continue driving national and international commerce, while saving fuel and improving air quality through reduced emissions, she said,

Below is a breakdown of the DOT grants awarded to Fort Worth airports:

Fort Worth Alliance, Discretionary Grant for Noise Mitigation Measures, $8,000,000

Fort Worth Alliance, Discretionary Grant to Extend Taxiway, $5,500,000

Dallas-Fort Worth International, Discretionary Grant for Voluntary Airport Low Emissions (VALE) Infrastructure, $468,718

Dallas-Fort Worth International, Discretionary Grant for Zero Emissions Vehicles and Infrastructure, $270,693.

– FWBP Staff