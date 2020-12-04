50 F
Fort Worth
Friday, December 4, 2020
Granger reelected as lead Republican on the House Appropriations Committee
Government

Granger reelected as lead Republican on the House Appropriations Committee

By FWBP Staff

Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, speaks to reporters as she arrives for a closed-door meeting at the Capitol as bipartisan House and Senate bargainers trying to negotiate a border security compromise in hope of avoiding another government shutdown on Capitol Hill, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, has been reelected by members of the House Republican Steering Committee to serve as Lead Republican of the House Appropriations Committee.

“It is an honor to have served on the Committee for more than two decades now, and I am once again humbled by the support of my colleagues to continue serving as the Committee’s Lead Republican.” Granger said in a news release.

Granger was the first Republican woman to represent Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives, and was chosen by her colleagues to serve as ranking member of the committee in the 116th Congress. As the Lead Republican on the Committee, she is responsible for advocating for Republican members and working with House leadership, the Senate, and the White House to ensure the priorities of the American people are funded.

“Two years ago, I set out to reform the Appropriations Committee into one that prioritizes members and delivers results for the American people. I am proud to say that we have done that by increasing transparency, uniting our conference, holding the Democrats accountable for their partisan agenda, and ensuring taxpayer money is being used responsibly,” Granger said in the statement.

Granger represents the 12th congressional district of Texas and was reelected to her 13th term this year.

Before becoming ranking member, Granger served as chairwoman of the powerful Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, which handles more than 50 percent of all appropriations committee funding.

