Granger tests negative for COVID-19

Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, has announced that she has tested negative for COVID-19.

“I am pleased to report that Ranking Member Granger has tested negative for COVID-19. She is following the guidance of her physician and remains symptom free,” said a spokeswoman for Granger.

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert had tested positive for the coronavirus and Granger sat next to Gohmert when flying back to D.C. from Texas.

Gohmert’s positive test raised further questions about the lack of mask and testing requirements in the Capitol as members frequently fly back-and-forth from their hometowns and gather for votes, hearings and news conferences.

Several GOP senators said they were pushing for more regular testing in the Capitol, as there is currently no testing program or requirements.

“I think particularly for members of Congress who are going back-and-forth, they represent sort of the perfect petri dish for how you spread a disease,” said GOP Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, chair of the Senate Rules Committee. “You send 535 people out to 535 different locations, on about 1,000 different airplanes, and bring them back and see what happens.”