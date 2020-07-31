87.9 F
Fort Worth
Friday, July 31, 2020
GovernmentNews

Granger tests negative for COVID-19

By FWBP Staff

Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, speaks to reporters as she arrives for a closed-door meeting at the Capitol as bipartisan House and Senate bargainers trying to negotiate a border security compromise in hope of avoiding another government shutdown on Capitol Hill, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Other News

Government

Granger tests negative for COVID-19

FWBP Staff -
Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, has announced that she has tested negative for COVID-19. “I am pleased to report...
Read more
Culture

It’s National Avocado Day!

FWBP Staff -
It’s National Avocado Day and Irving-based Avocados From Mexico (AFM), the number one selling brand of Avocados in the U.S., has been named...
Read more
Business

Big Tech props up Wall Street as S&P 500 closes winning July

AP News -
By STAN CHOE AP Business Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks staged a late rally on Wall Street Friday,...
Read more
Culture

Bill Mack, radio legend, dies at 88

FWBP Staff -
Country music radio legend Bill Mack has signed off for the last time. His son, Billy Mack, said in a Facebook post...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, has announced that she has tested negative for COVID-19.

“I am pleased to report that Ranking Member Granger has tested negative for COVID-19. She is following the guidance of her physician and remains symptom free,” said a spokeswoman for Granger.

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert had tested positive for the coronavirus and Granger sat next to Gohmert when flying back to D.C. from Texas.

Gohmert’s positive test raised further questions about the lack of mask and testing requirements in the Capitol as members frequently fly back-and-forth from their hometowns and gather for votes, hearings and news conferences.

Several GOP senators said they were pushing for more regular testing in the Capitol, as there is currently no testing program or requirements.

“I think particularly for members of Congress who are going back-and-forth, they represent sort of the perfect petri dish for how you spread a disease,” said GOP Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, chair of the Senate Rules Committee. “You send 535 people out to 535 different locations, on about 1,000 different airplanes, and bring them back and see what happens.”

Previous articleIt’s National Avocado Day!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News

3 charged in massive Twitter hack, Bitcoin scam

AP News -
By DAVID FISCHER Associated Press MIAMI (AP) — A British man, a Florida man and a Florida teen hacked...
Read more
Government

Oklahoma murder suspect escapes 12th floor cell using sheets

AP News -
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A murder suspect escaped the Oklahoma County jail in Oklahoma City early Friday by using sheets tied together...
Read more
News

Trump, GOP soften on opposition to $600 jobless benefit

AP News -
By ANDREW TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and its GOP allies appear...
Read more
Health Care

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

AP News -
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that he remains...
Read more
Education

Gov. Abbott says local health officials can shut schools only in limited circumstances

Texas Tribune -
By Aliyya Swaby, The Texas Tribune July 31, 2020 "Gov. Abbott says local health...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX