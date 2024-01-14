Power grid operator asks Texans to conserve electricity Monday morning

The agency that manages the state’s power grid is asking Texans to conserve electricity, if safe to do so, from 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 15).

Due to continued freezing temperatures, very high demand, and unseasonably low wind, operating reserves are expected to be low during the morning hours prior to the solar ramp up, ERCOT said in a news release.

ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) is expecting similar conditions on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and will continue to closely monitor conditions and keep the public informed through its communication channels, the release said.

The conservation appeal does not indicate the grid is experiencing emergency conditions at this time, ERCOT said, adding that the agency will remain vigilant and communicate further if conditions change because of continued freezing temperatures and very high demand in the morning hours.

Conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically during the morning hours in winter, ERCOT said.

The grid operator asking all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities until at least 10 a.m. Monday.

If anyone is experiencing an outage, ERCOT said, it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability, adding that customers experiencing outages should contact their local electric provider.

ERCOT said the request to reduce usage is based on:

Weather. Most of Texas is seeing extremely cold temperatures for an extended period of time.

Demand. Texas is experiencing record breaking demand due to the cold weather.

Solar. Solar generation isn’t available in the early morning hours, which is a peak demand time during winter, and slowly ramps up as the sun rises.

Wind. Wind generation is forecasted to be lower than seasonally expected in the early morning hours.

Tips for conserving energy can be found on the ERCOT website.