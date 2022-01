Gyna Bivens knows a thing or two about successfully running a city. Alongside her fellow council members, former Mayor Betsy Price and current Mayor Mattie Parker, Fort Worth is ranked among America’s greatest cities. Bivens, District 5 representative and mayor pro tem on the Fort Worth City Council, has been elected to the National League […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in View this article for Free