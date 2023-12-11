Gyna Bivens, Fort Worth council rep and mayor pro tem, elected to National League of Cities board

Fort Worth city council member and mayor pro tem Gyna Bivens has been elected to the board of directors of the National League of Cities.

Bivens was elected to a one-year term on the board during the League’s 2023 City Summit in Atlanta. Board members provide strategic direction and guidance for federal advocacy, governance and membership activities of the National League of Cities, the largest and most representative organization for cities, elected leaders, municipal staff and advocates for municipal priorities in Washington.

Members are selected by a 15-member nominating committee and are confirmed by a vote of the NLC’s membership at the organization’s annual business meeting. The board meets in March, June and November to guide the organization’s strategic direction.

“To be among the four Texans elected to serve on NLC’s board of directors is an honor,” Bivens said in a news release. “I’m delighted to be ‘at the table’ where strategies impacting cities like my hometown are crafted. Whether it’s development like you see in the Lakes of River Trails or the revitalization of Stop Six, the workshops and training from NLC have benefited my council district and the entire city of Fort Worth.”

Bivens has represented District 5 on the city council since 2013.

“The National League of Cities board of directors plays an essential role in guiding our organization’s priorities and programming,” said League President David Sander, mayor-elect of Rancho Cordova, California.“I look forward to working closely together with this remarkable group of leaders to elevate the voices and priorities of cities, towns, and villages across America over this next very important year.”

More than 3,000 mayors, council members, and other delegates from nearly every state and the District of Columbia convened in Atlanta for the NLC City Summit.