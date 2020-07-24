86 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Hanna forms in Gulf; Abbott says resources on standby

By AP News
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tropical Storm Hannah formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, hours after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced various resources to respond to severe weather are on standby across the state.


Hanna strengthened from a depression into a storm about 385 miles (620 kilometers) east, southeast of Corpus Christi, according to the 10 p.m. CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It had maximum sustained winds around 40 mph (65 kph) and was expected to make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday.
A tropical storm warning was in effect from the mouth of the Rio Grande to San Luis Pass, forecasters said. A tropical storm watch was in effect from San Luis Pass to High Island.


Some resources placed on standby in case of flash floods included search-and-rescue teams from Texas A&M Task Force 1, a statewide urban search and rescue group; boat teams from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department; and search-and-rescue aircraft from the Texas Department of Public Safety.


“Throughout the weekend, Texans should heed the guidance from local officials and remain vigilant against this severe weather to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” Abbott said.

