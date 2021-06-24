Improvements are coming to Hulen Street, McCart Avenue

Published on June 24, 2021

The city’s Transportation & Public Works Department is hosting a virtual community meeting to update residents on construction plans for improvements at Hulen Street and McCart Avenue.

Crews will perform concrete restoration on Hulen Street from Columbus Trail to West Risinger Road, and McCart Avenue from Sycamore School Road to West Risinger Road.

The virtual meeting will be at 6 p.m. June 28 via Webex. The meeting number is 182 146 7978. The meeting password is concrete. The phone-in number is 469-210-7159.

To learn more, contact Project Manager Salman Shahid by email or at 817-392-7968.

